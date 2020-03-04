Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 4 March 2020

Here are the foreign currency exchange rates for the US$, ZW$ and Rand on the interbank and black market…

Interbank rate

USD to ZWL$: 18.0735

ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8504

Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Black Market rates

OMIR 48.59 USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com 32 USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com 31.5 USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info 32 USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw 18.07 USD / BOND zimrates.com 24.9

