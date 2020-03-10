March 8, 2020
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 9 March 2020
Here are the foreign currency exchange rates for the US$, ZW$ and Rand on the interbank and black market…
Interbank rate
USD to ZWL$: 18.1885
ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8911
Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Black Market rates
|OMIR
|51.08
|USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com
|35.5
|USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com
|34.7
|USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info
|34.2
|USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw
|18.19
|USD / BOND zimrates.com
|25.9
Source: Marketwatch
