Barcelona to save 122m euros as players agree to wage cut
Sport
November 28, 2020

Barcelona to save 122m euros as players agree to wage cut

Barcelona’s players have agreed to wage cuts that will save the Spanish club 122m euros (£110m).

The 26-time La Liga champions have also agreed with their players to have about €50m (£45m) of variable payments deferred over a three-year period.

Their last accounts showed a 97m euros (£87m) loss while the net debt more than doubled to 488m euros (£438m).

“[This] will be a milestone of great importance to redirect the current economic situation,” the club said.

In March, Barcelona’s players agreed to take a 70% pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic and make additional contributions to ensure non-sporting staff received full wages. – bbc.com