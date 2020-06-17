Bayern win 8th consecutive title

THE same procedure as every year. Bayern Munich have won their eighth Bundesliga title in a row and their 30th German championship overall. On Tuesday, the Rekordmeister beat Werder Bremen 1-0 despite being down a man for the last ten minutes—Canadian Alphonso Davies was sent off with a second yellow card in the 79th minute.

For Bayern, it marks the latest record in the long history of the club. No team in Germany has ever won eight titles in a row, and the financial dominance of the club means Bayern’s dominance will likely continue. The Rekordmeister has an overall Transfermarkt market value of $832.23 million. In that regard, Bayern has a big advantage over Borussia Dortmund ($644.85m) and RB Leipzig ($574.83m), who will likely finish second and third in the standings.

The gap between Bayern and the rest of the league is even more significant—last-placed Paderborn has an overall market value of just $29.18 million. Nonetheless, Bayern’s titles in 2019 and 2020 were hard work. In fact, as much as Bayern were dominant since the COVID-19 pandemic, one has to remember that overall the Rekordmeister has been a shadow of the juggernaut it once was in German football. – forbes.com