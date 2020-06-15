Beyonce pens letter calling for justice for Breonna Taylor who was shot by police

Beyonce has penned an open letter to Kentucky’s attorney general calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman shot dead by police officers who burst into her home.

The Grammy award-winner called for “swift and decisive action in charging the officers” and urged “don’t let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy”.

Posting the letter on her website, the singer added: “Your office has both the power and the responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor, and demonstrate the value of a black woman’s life.”

Ms Taylor, 26, who was studying to become a nurse, was shot eight times by officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) on 13 March.

The officers were conducting a narcotics investigation but no drugs were found at her home.