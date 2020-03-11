Border Timbers banks on export market

BORDER Timbers says it will focus on increasing its visibility in the region to counter subdued demand on the local market.

Peter Bailey, the timber processor’s judicial manager, last week said a decline in production and sales volume were on the back of lower demand during the half year period to December 31, 2019.

The listed timber firm recorded lower lumber production during the six months to December 31, 2019 compared to same period prior year due to low production at the charter sawmill caused mainly by power outages.

“Currently there is increasing demand for our poles in the region and an increase in both production and sales is anticipated in the next quarter,” Bailey said.

“The company will continue to focus on maximising value from our biological asset, improving quality as well as increasing exports on both lumber and poles.”

The low production had a knock-on effect on sales volume as this resulted in lower sales compared to prior year, however the improved quality and value addition at our mills resulted in improved average selling prices and better revenue.

Border Timbers said the major challenge affecting operations is the shortage of continuous grid power resulting in the use of very expensive alternative sources.

Revenue was up to $110,1 million during the review period compared to $12,6 million in prior period mostly driven by better average selling prices on both lumber and poles.



Profit for the year decreased to $0,8 million during the half year period to December 31, 2019 compared to $3,1 million in prior period, mainly driven by unrealized exchange loss primarily from a foreign loan, the net unrealized exchange loss amounts to $46,842 million.

Bailey said the finalization of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) award is yet to be reached from ongoing discussions with the other party to the claim and with government.

The firm will remain under judicial management for the foreseeable future.

ICSID is a World Bank-affiliated international appeals court which dismissed Zimbabwe’s application to annul an award granted to Border Timbers and other claimants by the court following government’s compulsory acquisition of farms and forestry plantations at the height of the country’s controversial land reform.

Border Timbers was suspended from trading on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 2018 following a request by the company as it awaited the ICSID ruling.

