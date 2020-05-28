Cassava Launches Akello Digital Classroom With Free Education Content For 1st Month

Diversified digital services group Cassava Smartech has launched Akello Digital Classroom, a platform that offers local students, from Primary level to High School, access to online Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) curriculum lessons for all subjects.

Cassava Smartech announced that all interested Zimbabwean students will have free access to live online lessons for the next 30 days.

According to Cassava’s press material the platform will have two components;

Live online classes – these are designed to to encourage interactivity between students and teachers;

An online platform that provides lesson videos on-demand after the live classes more for revisional purposes.

We want students to achieve good grades, regardless of the school they go to or their financial circumstances. Akello Digital Classroom was designed with this in mind and we are proud to provide this for free to all Zimbabweans at this time

After 30 days there will be a fee for live-classes but on-demand lessons will remain free for Higher Life Foundation beneficiaries. It’s not yet clear what the pricing for Akello Digital Classrooms will be once the free offer is over and that will be a big factor in determining just how accessible the platform will be.

In order to assist with revision after the lessons, Akello Digital Classroom’s video-on-demand platform is powered by Kolibri, an open source platform developed by Learning Equality for contexts with limited or no connectivity to provide the world’s learners and educator’s access to educational materials that are traditionally difficult to access Akello EduTech CEO – Mr Tendai Mashingaidze

The platform will be complemented by Econet's recently launched eLearning Bundle which offer schools an opportunity to buy data for students and teachers at a subsidised rate





