Closet organisation ideas

Macilyne Chenai Chitepo

WHILE staring at your wardrobe or closet how many times has the thought “I have nothing to wear, cannot wear that or not this one today” come to mind?

No matter how many clothes a person owns, the act of putting together an outfit can make them feel like they have virtually nothing in their closet.

According to the chief design officer for California Closets the average person only wears about 20 percent of their clothes on a regular basis. So, while you may technically see garments in your wardrobe, they are likely ones you have decided to ignore.

In an unstable economic environment like Zimbabwe where priority has shifted to basics such as food, electricity and with the rise of minimalism, many are starting to realize the benefits of slimming down the number of items they own especially when it comes to clothes.

Against this back ground it is an open secret that dressing admirably is what attracts individuals to you at first not your intellectual personality or the way you communicate. The manner in which you are dressed is how you will be addressed. Dressing well enhances your self-confidence. If you dress well, your confidence level will be at its peak. Sources of this confidence range from the look filled with admiration on the faces of other individuals and the compliments you get from them. It improves your way of life. A superior way of life results in a superior you. Below are some closet organisation ideas:-

A black/orange/white/royal blue blazer

You must have the above colours, whether as a costume, suit or anything as long as it is blazer.

Denim

Whatever jeans look good on you this is a must have in every wardrobe be it executive or casual.

Skinny black pants

These are ever changing times and please note I am not referring to the trouser with pleats at the waist and tapered legs which end at the ankle. This one, if anyone still has it, kindly bin it but go for the trendy modern one.

White shirt

Described as classic by most fashion gurus, it is a must have in every men and women’s wardrobe. This can be elegant if worn with anything from jeans to office wear. Edith Head commented; “You can have anything you want in life if you dress for it.”

Little black dress

This is a must have no matter what, because it will take away the stress from you and you can always accessorise (Topic for another week) with a scarf, jewellery, belt or hat.

A silk dress

So fashion repeats itself. Who remembers Joan Collins in the most famous Dynasty, I remember growing up in the 80s and she was the talk of every household and who remembers all her silk dresses she used to rock. I do because I was now starting to notice myself and

Denim jacket

Who remembers Larry Martin Hagman best known for playing ruthless oil baron J.R. Ewing in the 1978-91 primetime television soap opera Dallas and his brother Patrick Duffy best known for playing Bobby Ewing on the hit drama Dallas. I was not a teenager yet but what I remember well is the denim jacket they all used to rock. How I yearned to own one like that as a kid

Leather Jacket

I have had a leather jacket that I have had for the past two decades I bought it at the famous thrift shop, you will not believe that I had to pass it to my sister who I know will rock it for the next two decades before passing it on to another generation.

A basic black coat

It is simple, stylish and elegant and what comes through your mind when you hear the word black coat, I visualise men attending a funeral and I know that for British Prime Ministers this is their signature style. If you live in a cold climate you will wear this item proportionately more often than any other in your wardrobe but please buy the correct black coat with shape.

Floral blouse

Flowers are in full bloom, go on and dress the part says Tsakane Ndlovu a fashionista from Mzanzi. Whilst most conservatives strongly feel that floral blouse should be binned I beg to differ. Remember last week we discussed about a low cost wardrobe definitely a floral blouse is one such that will not break you bank balance. The floral print of dress enhances beauty of her face and whenever she wears this dress perfumes become useless.

Disco Fever

Most critics refer to disco fever as ‘metallics’ it is that shinny material which is not exactly night wear but fit to be worn during the day. One of my most memorable quote by Stacy London goes; “All metallic are neutrals. So it is absolutely fine to mix gold and silver, you just want it to look like it has purpose…”

Kitten heels

On the night of the NAMA awards one of my cheer fanatics called me after a family gathering and asked me to choose a pair of shoes for her which was ideal for the stage since she was going to present an award. I was quick to ask her if she had kitten heels since she is in her early 60s and would definitely want to be comfortable on the stage. Young blood refer to it as ‘Happy Feet’ and they go an extra mile and say kitten heels have been slowly returning to the catwalks, and they love it.

Stripe

This has been inspired by the menswear shirt, and these stripes are a “deconstructed version of tailoring”. Even though the stripes are reminiscent of a school blazer these are perfect for office-to-night out looks. Most fashion scholars believe that stripes go with everything whilst some fashionistas say that ‘Never underestimate the power of a perfect striped shirt or dress.’

The list is endless but these are some of the items I think are essential in every wardrobe. The list is fantastic, every single item has its own story and all items are affordable and easy to mix and match and the style is absolutely effortless.