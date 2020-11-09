Consignment inspection challenges persist

LOCAL exporters and importers are facing challenges getting Consignment Based Conformity Assessment (CBCA) clearance due to the government’s delays in approving inspectors.

The CBCA programme was introduced in 2015, in order to reduce hazardous and substandard imported products and improve customs duty collection, and Bureau Veritas was appointed as the lone-inspector.

Last year, however, the government gazetted a law that allows other players into the space, after business insisted that the single-inspector model was flawed, but the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) says challenges associated with the lone-inspector model have persisted due government’s delays in naming inspectors.

“We were pleased when the government said it would consider other inspectors, the problem now is we do not know the players that we are supposed to work with. We do not know if we can engage just anyone from anywhere,” Mike Kamungeremu, the ZNCC Mashonaland vice president said during a business dialogue with the Industry and Commerce ministry.

“We have had shipments that were delayed for months due to these inspections.

“When a shipment is cleared into a bonded warehouse in Zimbabwe, awaiting inspection Bureau Veritas cannot help us because they do not have inspectors in Zimbabwe, and the Standards

Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) have also said they are not ready to do inspections,” Kamungeremu said, adding that “it would be a good thing if we got to know of the other players that are allowed by the ministry to carry out the service because there are times when the single player is overwhelmed, particularly now due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Speaking at the same event, Industry minister Sekai Nzenza said the government has had to delay naming the inspectors to allow for due diligence.

“Sometime last year a tender was put out to allow other players and we received quite a number, but we have had to do our due diligence.

“It is important that if the company is doing an inspection of say a motor vehicle, that company must go through a thorough due diligence process because we want to protect the Zimbabwe consumer… so there has been a delay, which has been necessitated by the due diligence processes to see if the company qualifies and meets the requirements,” Nzenza said.

To mitigate the situation, the ministry has given a provision for traders to be exempted from the requirement for the CBCA certificate.

Meanwhile, the same meeting heard that the ministry’s online licensing has seen teething problems, with many experiencing “serious delays”.

“We have started the online process and we were hoping that doing that application online would be quicker. We have had some positive results that for some it has worked very well, but we also have reports that for some it has not worked so well.

“So, we are now working to address the situation to make sure that the application process works well all the time,” Nzenza said.