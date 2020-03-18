Coronavirus: Betting shops empty

BETTING shops are relatively empty and will likely remain so until the coronavirus subsides and sport matches are no longer suspended.

Hollywoodbets operations manager Dermot O’Connell said the loss of all the soccer leagues meant that betting outlets were generally emptier over the weekend and that meant dire financial implications.

“The loss of soccer matches across the world has left punters with limited opportunities to win money.

“Soccer punters are reluctant to stake their bets on minor leagues, so the loss of all major leagues, including the EPL, La Liga and Serie A, has been devastating.

“The loss of Super Rugby and numerous other sporting codes will also have a serious negative impact.”

He added that Hollywoodbets had contingency plans in place on an operational and marketing front.

The coronavirus has left them working feverishly on sourcing opportunities to broaden their product base.- IOL