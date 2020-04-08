Coronavirus: David Beckham backs meals campaign for key workers

David Beckham is supporting a campaign to provide meals for key workers and healthcare staff during the COVID-19 pandemic – and has also spoken about the benefits of exercise during lockdown.

Like many celebrities, the football star is doing his bit to help good causes as the coronavirusoutbreak continues.

After supporting the#clapforcarers campaign, he is now backing One Million Meals, which has been providing thousands of hot and healthy meals to workers around the country.

The organisation is appealing for donations following a surge in demand caused by the increasing number of patients being admitted with COVID-19.

Hospitals including Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Savernake Community Hospital Wiltshire, Watford General Hospital, Leicester Royal Infirmary, Birmingham City Hospital, and Epsom and St Helier Hospitals are among those in need of its services, the organisation said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up and, so far, £11,000 of its £50,000 target has been raised.

Backing the campaign, Beckham said: “One Million Meals is doing great work on getting nutritious and healthy meals to key workers and healthcare staff. Your support can make a difference.”

Beckham has also been speaking out about the benefits of exercise, saying people in the UK are “so lucky” to still be allowed to leave their homes for a run or or bike ride.

In a video of himself going out for a run in the countryside, shared on social media, Beckham said: “First day back doing a little bit, always nice to keep fit during a difficult time like this.

“Keep doing something, it’s important for the body, for the mind, for everything and everyone around you, so enjoy it.”

He added in the caption: “I have been staying home like all of you trying to keep busy with my family.

“We are so lucky in the UK to be able to leave our homes to exercise.”

It is now two weeks since the UK’s coronavirus lockdown began, with people allowed to leave their homes for essential shopping and medical trips, for work for key workers, or for exercise.