[Breaking] Coronavirus Declared National Disaster In Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the Coronavirus crisis as a national disaster.

The declaration will entail the following:

Gatherings of more than 100 people banned including church gatherings, weddings for the next 60 days

ZITF & Independence celebrations cancelled with funds budgeted for these events to be diverted to help fight against COVID-19

All government institutions to be capacitated to carry out Coronavirus tests;

Monthly national clean-up exercise must be vigilant and ensure the risk;

Cognisant of the fact that schools are closing in a fortnight the government has chosen to leave schools open. Dates for reopening of schools to be announced;

The government discourages any travel from high -risk countries. Those coming from these countries will be quarantined for 14 days;

Major ports of entry will remain open, with rigorous screening while smaller border posts will be closed;

More isolation and treatment centres being identified;

All hospitals and health centres have been put on high alert whilst more isolation centres are being identified. In the same vein, public gatherings have been banned;

A national communication taskforce on the virus and dissemination of information to be constituted immediately;

Monthly national clean up campaign to go on but it “must incorporate heightened awareness on the virus” including measures recommended by experts.

We must join hands working with the rest of the world on fighting this virus even though it has not yet crossed our borders. We must have a national response plan. Humanity is at risk and stands at hazardous crossroads President Emmerson D Mnangagwa

