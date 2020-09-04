Coronavirus: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals he and his family all had virus

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed that he and his family have all tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking on an Instagram video, he said that his two daughters, Jasmine, four, and Tiana, two, both suffered minor symptoms of COVID-19, while he and his wife Lauren Hashian had a “rough go”.

The Jumanji actor said he caught the “relentless and unforgiving” coronavirus from “very close family friends”, despite saying he had been “very disciplined” during lockdown.

Johnson said his whole family had now recovered from the illness and are now “stronger and healthier”, but urged fans to take it seriously.

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family,” he said.

“And for me personally too, as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past. I’ve got knocked about and got my ass kicked a little bit in the past with some challenges.

“But testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

The 48-year-old former wrestler added that fans should live a healthier lifestyle to improve their bodies’ defences, while ensuring they wear a mask.

He said: “It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda.”

Johnson added: “It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact and it is the right thing to do and it is the responsible thing to do.” – skynews.co.uk