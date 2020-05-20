Close Sidebar
May 21, 2020

Coronavirus: Oscars 2021 ‘could be postponed’ due to COVID-19

Next year’s Oscars could be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.

The 93rd Academy Awards are currently scheduled to take place on 28 February 2021.

But an industry insider, speaking to Variety about the possibility of the ceremony going ahead, has said: “It’s likely they’ll be postponed.”

Some events have made the decision to go virtual rather than cancel or postpone in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

However, as the world’s most recognised awards ceremony, it’s likely Oscars organisers are keen not to dilute the glitz and glamour associated with the live show.