Dairibord joins fight against Covid-19

DAIRIBORD Zimbabwe Limited (DZL) has joined the fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19) by distributing an assortment of beverages and other nutritional products worth ZW$3 million to the country’s major hospitals.

This comes as the Covid-19 outbreak is threatening to exacerbate Zimbabwe’s dire economic and hunger crises, drastically affecting the lives of people in both urban and rural areas according to the World Food Programme.

Over the last week Dairibord handed more than 3 500 cases and tubes of lacto, pfuko mahewu, yoghurt, yoggie, cascade and Inyanga tea in different quantities to Sally Mugabe; Parirenyatwa; Marondera and Wilkins Hospitals.

The health institutions each received part of their total consignment of the variety of these products valued at ZW$1 086 780.

Dairibord Marketing Director Tracey Mutaviri said seven more hospitals namely Mpilo; Ekusileni, Masvingo; Gweru; Mutare; Nyanga and Chipinge were due to receive their shares in the coming weeks bringing the total donation of products to ZW$3 million. Another ZW$1 million in cash was donated to the National Covid Task Force’s logistical planning bringing the total Covid 19 donation by Dairibord to ZW$4million which was unveiled at a ceremony in April.

Mutaviri said Dairbord saw it fit to assist hospitals with these products given the prevailing economic challenges coupled with the emergence of Covid 19 for which nutritious food and beverages are one of the best contributors to a speedy recovery thereby freeing space for new patients.

“Being the home of nutritional beverages, we at Dairibord saw it fit to rise to the national challenge in response to this health crisis triggered by the merciless Covid 19. We hope that this contribution will contribute to the speedy recovery of patients as their nutrition will be boosted,” said Mutaviri.

Sally Mugabe Director of Operations, Peter Fanuel Gwata and Parirenyatwa Edison Mundenda received the products on behalf of the two institutions. Mashonaland East Director Provincial Affairs and Devolution in the Office of the President and Cabinet Cde Muchemwa Mugwisi received the goods for Marondera Hospital while Rebecca Hwamirida from Harare Provincial Administrators Office received the goods on behalf of Wilkins Hospital.