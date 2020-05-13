Deal: PS4 Players! NBA 2K20 Price Has Dropped From $50 To $4 For The Next 7 Days

This morning my brother told me something I think is pretty amazing – NBA 2K20 is available on the PS Store South Africa for R89 (US$4.82) instead of its usual R899 (US$48) until the 21st of May.

Whilst I won’t be getting in on the deal because I don’t have the storage space to install the game and I’m no longer a big fan of the basketball franchise – this is still a pretty amazing deal that allows you to save 90% on the game.

Outside of NBA 2K there are 9 other discounted games that I think are worth a look: Title Discount Price Original Price Savings NBA 2K20 R89 R899 90% Far Cry 5 R249 R999 75% F1 2019 R249 R1099 76% Tekken 7 R159 R779 79% Hitman Game Of The Year Edition R145 R949 84% Watch Dogs 2 R269 R1199 77% TitanFall 2 R82 R329 75% WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship R129 R929 86% Assassin’s Creed Origins R249 R999 75% Sniper Elite 4 R205 R1069 80%

You can find all these deals here. NBA 2K20 isn’t on the link I shared but you can find that here.

PS: The prices above are for PS Store South Africa users – I'm not sure if they are also similar to other regions. If they are not and you still want some of the games you'll have to create another PS profile with SA as the region.





