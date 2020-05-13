Deal: PS4 Players! NBA 2K20 Price Has Dropped From $50 To $4 For The Next 7 Days
This morning my brother told me something I think is pretty amazing – NBA 2K20 is available on the PS Store South Africa for R89 (US$4.82) instead of its usual R899 (US$48) until the 21st of May.
Whilst I won’t be getting in on the deal because I don’t have the storage space to install the game and I’m no longer a big fan of the basketball franchise – this is still a pretty amazing deal that allows you to save 90% on the game.
Outside of NBA 2K there are 9 other discounted games that I think are worth a look:
Title
Discount Price
Original Price
Savings
NBA 2K20
R89
R899
90%
Far Cry 5
R249
R999
75%
F1 2019
R249
R1099
76%
Tekken 7
R159
R779
79%
Hitman Game Of The Year Edition
R145
R949
84%
Watch Dogs 2
R269
R1199
77%
TitanFall 2
R82
R329
75%
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
R129
R929
86%
Assassin’s Creed Origins
R249
R999
75%
Sniper Elite 4
R205
R1069
80%
You can find all these deals here. NBA 2K20 isn’t on the link I shared but you can find that here.
PS: The prices above are for PS Store South Africa users – I’m not sure if they are also similar to other regions. If they are not and you still want some of the games you’ll have to create another PS profile with SA as the region.
