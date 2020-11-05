Derek Chisora wants another fight

ZIMBABWEAN born British Derek Chisora has sensationally offered to step in for coronavirus-stricken Alexander Povetkin and face Dillian Whyte in a trilogy bout.

The astonishing turnaround would come just three weeks after his loss against Oleksandr Usyk.

Chisora told promoter Eddie Hearn on Instagram: “Do you want to give me that fight? I’ll take that.

“Want to give it to me? I have no bruises, I’m ready to rock and roll. “It’s all about making history, think about it, let me know and I’ll take it.”

Chisora was narrowly beaten by split-decision against Whyte in 2016, but suffered a knockout defeat two years later in the rematch.

His manager David Haye had already called for a third fight, but wanted the 36-year-old to enjoy a good rest after taking Usyk, 33, all 12 rounds.

Haye told Sky Sports: “He called me this morning and said he’s ready to get back in. ‘I can do better next time.’

“I told him, ‘You need to chill. Take some time off. Put your feet up. Don’t think about boxing for a while.”

But the Haymaker then posted a video online to confirm Chisora is willing to slot in for Povetkin.

‘Del Boy’, now known as ‘War’, is eligible to box whenever he pleases despite going the distance with Usyk.

Had he suffered a stoppage defeat, he may well have been place under a 28 or 45 day medical suspension. – thesun.co.uk