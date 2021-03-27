‘Do not be intimidated’

IDEAS Party of Democracy (IPD) president Herbert Chamuka has urged fellow party members not to be intimidated by other political parties in Zimbabwe.

This comes as some IPD members are said to be under surveillance, a move Chamuka said was meant to weaken the party which recently embarked on a mass moblising campaign which has seen hordes of people flocking to the new opposition party.

“I am appealing to all IPD members not to be intimidated by any political party in Zimbabwe or destabilised. All this is to distract us, but what they should know is that IPD is a strong party which s focussed on making a difference in 2023,” he said.

He said IPD has played a significant role in Zimbabwe with the latest being its involvement in helping about 50 000 people in Zimbabwe to guard against Covid-19 infections.

“Next month we will embark on projects that are meant to boast the country’s economy. We want to introduce democracy in Zimbabwe. We will not embark on any demonstration, but want elections to be transparent, free and fair,” Chamuka said

He warn the ruling Zanu PF party against election rigging in 2023.

“Zanu PF has not brought any democracy in the country since 1980, we will be the first party to achieve this. If Zanu PF has already voted or planning to ahead 2023 elections they should advise us so that we do not waste resources to field candidates or campaign,” he said.

He said IPD was preparing to win the elections in 2023 and revive the country’s economy which has not be stable for the past two years.

Chamuka said Zanu PF should be prepared to hand over power when they lose elections in 2023.

“Government and ZEC should assure that nation that the coming election should be free and fair to inspire confidence to investors and citizens. We do not want to participate in a flaws election process in two years. We are against all forms of violence. Our preparation are for us to win elections in 2023,” he said