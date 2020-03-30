In a 6 minute video clip about COVID 19 control measures by government, Health Minister Obadiah Moyo spent a third of that time addressing journalists and social media. Here is where the threats start: Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge:

Airtime amount:

EcoCash number:



{{error_message}}



{{error_message}}

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post “Don’t Comment On What We Say,” Health Minister Reads Riot Act To ‘Social Media’ appeared first on Techzim.