"Don't Comment On What We Say," Health Minister Reads Riot Act To 'Social Media'
March 31, 2020

“Don’t Comment On What We Say,” Health Minister Reads Riot Act To ‘Social Media’

In a 6 minute video clip about COVID 19 control measures by government, Health Minister Obadiah Moyo spent a third of that time addressing journalists and social media. Here is where the threats start:

