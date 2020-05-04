May 4, 2020
Download: Government’s COVID-19 Recovery & Stimulus Package Document
Last week, President ED unveiled a ZW$18 billion Recovery and Stimulus Package with the aim of reviving the economy and provide relief to citizens.
Government has now shared a 7-page document which breaks down which sectors the money will be allocated to and how they will use the money in each of the sectors.
Download COVID-19 Recovery & Stimulus Package Document below:
