Download: Government’s COVID-19 Recovery & Stimulus Package Document

Last week, President ED unveiled a ZW$18 billion Recovery and Stimulus Package with the aim of reviving the economy and provide relief to citizens.

Government has now shared a 7-page document which breaks down which sectors the money will be allocated to and how they will use the money in each of the sectors.

Download COVID-19 Recovery & Stimulus Package Document below:

