Download: Zim Gvt 2019 Financial Statements, Spending On Foreign Trips Was 22X Spending On Education Supplies

The spending on foreign trips relative to other government expenditure is not the only thing that caught our eye but it just seemed too ridiculous to us. The government spent 21.5 times more on foreign trips than it did on education supplies. How about health supplies? Foreign trips expenditure was more than 2 times what was spent on health supplies.

Check out the snippet of the expenditure breakdown for the year:

This discrepancy is too much for a poor country that is always looking for handouts. International travel is obviously not the only leakage. How much more can the government pay for if only it stops prioritising the president attending inaugurations and independence celebrations in other countries?

Anyway, here is the PDF of the financial statements:

