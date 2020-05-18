Download: Zimbabwe’s Cyber Security And Data Protection Bill

The Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill has been on the horizon for a while now. On Friday the bill was finally gazetted by government. It will then go through debate in parliament as it journeys to become the law or until it is rejected.

It is quite an important bill and we look forward to scrutinizing the details. The memorandum explaining the bill begins by describing as follows:

The purpose of this Bill is to consolidate cyber related offences and provide for data protection with due regard to the Declaration of Rights under the Constitution and the public and national interest, to establish a Cyber Security Centre and a Data Protection Authority, to provide for their functions, provide for investigation and collection of evidence of cyber crime and unauthorised data collection and breaches, and to provide for admissibility of electronic evidence for such offences. It will create a technology driven business environment and encourage technological development and the lawful use of technology.

Here is the download:

