DStv Partners With Udemy To Offer Online Courses At No Cost In The DStv App

Multichoice has announced that SA subscribers will be getting a special bonus as part of their subscription from May until the end of July.

The broadcasting company announced that they are partnering with Massive Open Online Course platform Udemy to offer premium subscribers access to 600 courses within the DStv app.

As South Africans continue to adjust to new ways of living and working, MultiChoice South Africa has once again expanded its content selection, value, and reach.

In addition, DStv Premium subscribers will also get a US$5 voucher to use on any of Udemy’s paid courses which MultiChoice says equates to “almost 40% discount on the cost of most courses”.

How to access the Courses

Download the DStv App (Android, iOS), sign-in with your customer number and click on the Udemy offer when you open the application.

For Zimbos who have South African DStv accounts they’ll get the benefit but subscribers with local accounts have been scratched.

