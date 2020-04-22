As a lockdown bonus, DStv viewers with paid-up subscriptions are being upgraded to the next bouquet for the duration of the subscription period.

The MultiChoice Group had made the decision to provide bonus upgrades to provide support during the lockdown, a time when households were watching more television.

The upgrades are a reward for customers’ support for the DStv brand and a means of supporting customers at this difficult time. With effect from April 20, DStv customers who are fully paid up on their subscriptions will automatically get upgraded to the next higher package at no extra cost in what is called the DStv We’ve Got You customer rewards programme. Liz Dziva – publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe

All active and disconnected DStv Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus customers who pay for their current package will be upgraded to a higher package to enjoy a wider viewing experience. DStv Access customers can now enjoy international series on channels like Fox and Vuzu while accessing a world of learning on Discovery Family.

Some of the content for upgraded customers

DStv Family customers will get to explore movies to suit every mood on M-Net Movies Action, BET and Fox while adding children’s entertainment on TNT. Customers on the Compact package will discover a world of international and local entertainment on 1 Magic, E! Entertainment and Comedy Central, as well as movies on M-Net Movies Binge. DStv Compact Plus customers can enjoy the international series and movies on M-Net and M-Net Movies Premiere. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





The post DStv Subscribers Get Lockdown Reward – Free Bouquet Upgrade appeared first on Techzim.