Eat n lick goes digital

ZIMBABWE’S fastest growing fast food chain, Eat n Lick, has introduced a new state-of-the-art self-service system that allows customers to make orders online.

Tsitsi Musabayana, Eat n lick’s managing director, said the new system will allow customers to place orders without waiting in queues.

“The new system will not only help our clients to observe social distancing in line with the World Health Organisation regulations, but will also see an improvement in the delivery of services as customers can now make orders in the comfort of their homes or offices and only come to our branches to collect at a convenient time. In addition, we are also offering free delivery within a 20 kilometre radius,” she said.

The self-service ordering kiosks is new in Zimbabwe but is used by global leading fast foods giants like KFC and McDonald’s

In addition to the new system, which is expected to improve social distancing in the age of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the fast food outlet has also rebranded in line with international trends as part of measures to increase its market share in the sector.

“We have refreshed our brand and logo to suit our customers’ ever-changing needs, but our branches will maintain the signature warm service atmosphere and welcoming approach that led to the success of the first branches opened across the country,” she said during the launch of Eat n lick’s new-look branch in Harare’s First Street.

The company, which first began operations in 2014 in Chinhoyi, now boasts of 13 branches across the country.

Eat n lick, which first introduced the shawarma to Zimbabwe, continues to enjoy brisk business due to its unique concept that combines fast food and fresh confectionery under one roof.

Musabayana said the company was setting its eyes on expanding into new markets in Africa as it strengthens its muscle on the continent against international brands such as McDonald’s and Burger King.

“When the year started we had big plans to open more shops in many areas in Zimbabwe, but things slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, we remain optimistic that as soon as the situation normalises we’ll be able to go ahead with our plans.

“We will also continue looking for expansion opportunities in various markets to foster continuous growth in regional countries where disposable income is rapidly rising,” she said.