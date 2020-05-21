Following the opening of the tobacco auction floors earlier this month, EcoCash has announced a promotion for tobacco farmers accepting their mobile money service as form of payment for their crop.

Farmers getting paid more than ZW$30 000 stand a chance to win 1 of 30 tobacco seed for 1ha and 1 of 30 fertilisers for 1ha.

Those getting more than ZW$50 000+ stand a chance to win 1 of 5 motorcycles or 1 of 2 tractors. This means in total there will be 67 winners during the promotion.

The promotional material in circulation doesn’t explain how long the promotion is valid for – Maybe it will last as long as the prizes are there or like prior EcoCash promotions there will be a weekly draw where farmers get to win the prizes on offer. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





Number to recharge:

Airtime amount:

EcoCash number:



{{error_message}}



{{error_message}}

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post EcoCash Announces Promotion For Tobacco Farmers Receiving Payment On Their Platform appeared first on Techzim.