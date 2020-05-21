May 19, 2020
EcoCash Announces Promotion For Tobacco Farmers Receiving Payment On Their Platform
Following the opening of the tobacco auction floors earlier this month, EcoCash has announced a promotion for tobacco farmers accepting their mobile money service as form of payment for their crop.
- Farmers getting paid more than ZW$30 000 stand a chance to win 1 of 30 tobacco seed for 1ha and 1 of 30 fertilisers for 1ha.
- Those getting more than ZW$50 000+ stand a chance to win 1 of 5 motorcycles or 1 of 2 tractors. This means in total there will be 67 winners during the promotion.
The promotional material in circulation doesn’t explain how long the promotion is valid for – Maybe it will last as long as the prizes are there or like prior EcoCash promotions there will be a weekly draw where farmers get to win the prizes on offer.
