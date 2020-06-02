Econet has given an update on donations received thus far (Day 64), they have raised ZWL $1 355 528.02 from 8225 donors. Thank you to all those who have given so generously. The fight against Covid 19 is going to be a collaborative effort, for anyone wishing to help the cause go to any of their social media pages. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





The post Econet Community Covid Response appeared first on Techzim.