June 2, 2020
Econet Community Covid Response
Econet has given an update on donations received thus far (Day 64), they have raised ZWL $1 355 528.02 from 8225 donors. Thank you to all those who have given so generously. The fight against Covid 19 is going to be a collaborative effort, for anyone wishing to help the cause go to any of their social media pages.
