Econet Opens Up Coronavirus Donations Line

We’ve covered a number of positive steps and efforts being taken by Zimbabweans and the international community to help our country prepare for COVID-19.

Zim’s largest mobile network operator, Econet has opened an EcoCash line for people who want to donate to help during the crisis.

To donate to this cause;

Dial *151# Select Option 2 Select Option 2 Enter Merchant Code (018533) Enter Amount Confirm

or use the shortcode; *151*2*2*018533*Amount#

Outside of the donations, EcoSure also announced a host of measures for nurses and doctors which include getting protective equipment, free Vaya transport, and education scholarships for health workers who pass away whilst working in public hospitals or clinics at this time.

