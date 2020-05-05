Econet Reviews Price Of Data Bundles – Here’s What You’ll Pay Now

Econet’s pricing for smart data bouquets has been reviewed as expected and here’s what subscribers will now pay for daily bundles Price (ZW$) Data allocation (MB) $5.5 20MB $11 40MB $20 80MB $37 150MB $60 250MB $80 600MB $130 1200MB

Remember the days a $1 used to get you 250MB. Well, wake up! Those days are long gone.

Weekly bundles

Price (ZW$) Data allocation (MB) $5.5 20MB $15 60MB $33 160MB $55 250MB $70 370MB $152 700MB

The pricing of these bundles is a bit contradictory. For years, Econet and other MNOs have told consumers that the lower the time limit the cheaper the data is. The 20MB & 250MB are priced equally and lower than their daily counterparts.

Monthly data bundles

Price (ZW$) Data allocation (MB) $28 100MB $75 270MB $135 500MB $175 700MB $340 1400MB $500 2500MB $600 3200MB

