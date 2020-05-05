Econet Reviews Price Of Data Bundles – Here’s What You’ll Pay Now
Econet’s pricing for smart data bouquets has been reviewed as expected and here’s what subscribers will now pay for daily bundles
Price (ZW$)
Data allocation (MB)
$5.5
20MB
$11
40MB
$20
80MB
$37
150MB
$60
250MB
$80
600MB
$130
1200MB
Remember the days a $1 used to get you 250MB. Well, wake up! Those days are long gone.
Weekly bundles
|Price (ZW$)
|Data allocation (MB)
|$5.5
|20MB
|$15
|60MB
|$33
|160MB
|$55
|250MB
|$70
|370MB
|$152
|700MB
The pricing of these bundles is a bit contradictory. For years, Econet and other MNOs have told consumers that the lower the time limit the cheaper the data is. The 20MB & 250MB are priced equally and lower than their daily counterparts.
Monthly data bundles
|Price (ZW$)
|Data allocation (MB)
|$28
|100MB
|$75
|270MB
|$135
|500MB
|$175
|700MB
|$340
|1400MB
|$500
|2500MB
|$600
|3200MB
