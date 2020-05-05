Close Sidebar
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette

Input your search keywords and press Enter.

Home Tech Econet Reviews Price Of Data Bundles – Here’s What You’ll Pay Now
Tech
May 5, 2020

Econet Reviews Price Of Data Bundles – Here’s What You’ll Pay Now

Print
EMail

Econet’s pricing for smart data bouquets has been reviewed as expected and here’s what subscribers will now pay for daily bundles

Price (ZW$) Data allocation (MB)
$5.5 20MB
$11 40MB
$20 80MB
$37 150MB
$60 250MB
$80 600MB
$130 1200MB

Remember the days a $1 used to get you 250MB. Well, wake up! Those days are long gone.

Weekly bundles

Price (ZW$) Data allocation (MB)
$5.5 20MB
$15 60MB
$33 160MB
$55 250MB
$70 370MB
$152 700MB

The pricing of these bundles is a bit contradictory. For years, Econet and other MNOs have told consumers that the lower the time limit the cheaper the data is. The 20MB & 250MB are priced equally and lower than their daily counterparts.

Monthly data bundles

Price (ZW$) Data allocation (MB)
$28 100MB
$75 270MB
$135 500MB
$175 700MB
$340 1400MB
$500 2500MB
$600 3200MB

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge







If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post Econet Reviews Price Of Data Bundles – Here’s What You’ll Pay Now appeared first on Techzim.