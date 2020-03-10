Econet To Review Data & SMS Bundles On The 11th of March

Econet subscribers have started receiving messages alerting them to yet another impending price hike. The price hike will be put into effect tomorrow and follows the most recent hike which was put into effect a month ago.

The message received by users notifying them of the latest increase reads:

Dear customer. Please take note, bundle prices for Data & SMS will be reviewed effective 11 March 2020. Dial *143# to buy data or *140# to buy SMS bundles.

After Econet’s last price review back in February, there was a bit of controversy after media outlets suggested that Econet had raised the price without approval from POTRAZ but the telecoms company later clarified that the increase was actually in line with existing thresholds.

Econet’s competitor, NetOne also recently adjusted their tariffs upwards and once Econet has announced their new tariffs we will compare both and see who is offering the better deal, though history suggests that NetOne usually offers more data for less. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge:

