Econet Working On Bundles For Religious Sects

Econet recently availed a new eLearning bundle for students affected by the COVID-19 crisis. According to sources close to developments in the MNO – they ware working on a bundle targeting religious groups looking to conduct services remotely.

How will the bundle work?

The bundles will not be accessible via *143# as we’ve become accustomed to but will require some human interaction with Econet staff:

We have crafted an offer that is open to Churches through their Pastors who will communicate with Chiedza via the email chiedza.chagaka@econet.co.zw with a database on excel with their congregants’ phone numbers and one bulk payment. The bulk offer is open to a minimum of 50 church members with no maximum.

The offers will be structured as follows;

1st Offer

Members pay for 1gb for 1hr @ $22; 1gb for 2hrs @ $35 or 1.5gb for 2hrs @ $45 Members send payment to the church’s merchant code or church assigned number. Church admin submits one bulk payment with a list of numbers to be credited with the data bundle and details of the data bundle purchased by lunchtime on Friday on an Excel sheet. Econet will then send the bundles to the members that will only start working on Sunday. The bundles then work on Sunday at the time the pastor designates for the start of the service. The bundle lasts until the full hour or two hours is finished so they are available even after service. (Can then be used for other Internet activity.)

2nd offer

Midweek meetings with church staff can have access to 10Gig monthly data bundle for $200; Staff send payment to the church’s merchant code or church assigned number; Church admin submits one bulk payment with a list of numbers to be credited with the monthly data bundle on excel sheet; Bundles are credited with 10Gig valid for a month.

These bundles arrive in phones without notifications but balance can be checked on *143# Kindly send in all your numbers by end of day Thursday in preparation for Sunday service and feel free to communicate any delays.

