#EconetMustFall Trends Following Econet’s Latest Data Hike
As you probably know by now, Econet has flexed their trigger finger once again meaning Zimbabweans will have to pay more for mobile data.
Price (ZW$)
Data allocation (MB)
$5.5
20MB
$11
40MB
$20
80MB
$37
150MB
$60
250MB
$80
600MB
$130
1200MB
Data allocation
old price
new price
% increase
25GB
ZW$400
ZW$1300
225%
50GB
ZW$800
ZW$2000
150%
The price increase has not been well received by consumers who feel that the company is being hypocritical;
The religious among you will probably have heard of the scripture that says “do unto others as you would have them do unto you“. Just last week, Econet was asking suppliers to drop prices by 20%.
They cited difficult trading conditions as the justification for this price drop but then 15 days after sending that letter asking suppliers to drop prices they themselves have increased prices for customers drastically.
For ZW$400 subscribers could buy 25GB lasting them a month – now $340 gets them 1GB lasting 24 hours.
Zimbabweans have taken to Twitter to highlight how much of injustice this is;
There are over 2500 tweets with the hashtag EconetMustFall on Twitter currently and when you consider that Zimbos are relying on mobile internet for work, school and even virtual religious gatherings – its no surprise that subscribers are not in the least amused.
