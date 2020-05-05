EconetMustFall Trends Following Econet’s Latest Data Hike

As you probably know by now, Econet has flexed their trigger finger once again meaning Zimbabweans will have to pay more for mobile data. Price (ZW$) Data allocation (MB) $5.5 20MB $11 40MB $20 80MB $37 150MB $60 250MB $80 600MB $130 1200MB New pricing for daily bundles Data allocation old price new price % increase 25GB ZW$400 ZW$1300 225% 50GB ZW$800 ZW$2000 150%

The price increase has not been well received by consumers who feel that the company is being hypocritical;

The religious among you will probably have heard of the scripture that says “do unto others as you would have them do unto you“. Just last week, Econet was asking suppliers to drop prices by 20%.

They cited difficult trading conditions as the justification for this price drop but then 15 days after sending that letter asking suppliers to drop prices they themselves have increased prices for customers drastically.

For ZW$400 subscribers could buy 25GB lasting them a month – now $340 gets them 1GB lasting 24 hours.

Zimbabweans have taken to Twitter to highlight how much of injustice this is; Everytime econet makes a donation they review their prices 😏 kutiita mapenzi #econetmustfall — Pfuko🍼. (@Bibaz23) May 4, 2020 #EconetMustFall everyone is depending on data for work and school and you just chockslam us with a 1300. Nonsense. Adjust down — pearl 🍒 (@un_bother_ed) May 4, 2020 #EconetMustFall Zimbabweans going back to Netone after seeing the new Econet data prices like pic.twitter.com/3Au4gIMa9S — BABYBOi THA M3M3R (@babyboi263) May 4, 2020 “Vanhu vacho havana tsitsi; they won’t let you strive.” #EconetMustFall — Mwarianesu🇿🇼🇿🇲 (@AnesuMakosa) May 4, 2020 Instead of saying #EconetMustFall let’s start make NetOne trend if you are with me retweet this #Netonemustrise and lets follow NetOne our all weather friend! pic.twitter.com/UpVILSTcZw — Tete Fadzie (@fadziemutwirah) May 5, 2020 if ECONET was a person 😂😂😂#EconetMustFall pic.twitter.com/smXtCdWOqQ — Rĕi Brayce 👑 (@brandon_KUNDAYI) May 4, 2020

There are over 2500 tweets with the hashtag EconetMustFall on Twitter currently and when you consider that Zimbos are relying on mobile internet for work, school and even virtual religious gatherings – its no surprise that subscribers are not in the least amused. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





