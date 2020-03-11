Enhance forex liberalisation, Cambria tells government

ZIMBABWE will struggle to attract foreign direct investment if it does not fully liberalise the foreign currency market, London Stock Exchange-listed Cambria has said.

This comes as Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and his Reserve Bank have unveiled measures to free up exchange trages by allowing “bureaux de change’s buying and selling activities” in order to improve inflows, and “the efficiency of the interbank foreign exchange market”.

Samir Shasha, Cambria’s chief executive, however said despite heralding an era of market determined exchange rates, foreign exchange remains in short supply due to the disparity between what is effectively an official rate and the market rate.

“As long as Zimbabwe is unable to allow market forces to determine optimal economic allocation, foreign direct investment will elude most sectors of the economy which are not export oriented,” he said.

The southern African country has tried to control the markets at least four times in the past 20 years and has produced disastrous results each time.

Unofficial trading channels particularly in strategic commodities such as gold, tobacco and currencies these key sectors have been buoyant ― much to the demise of the official markets.

Official figures show that gold deliveries to Fidelity Printers and Refineries (FPR), for the period January to December 31, 2019 were 27,66 tonnes, a decline of 17 percent from 33,29 tonnes recorded during the same period in 2018.

Mining groups have also been complaining about the central bank’s foreign currency retention policy, which essentially limits the amount of cash they keep from their gold sales ― thus leading to the near collapse of big producers such as Metallon Gold and RioZim Limited.

Companies have complained on the inability to access foreign exchange on the interbank market.

