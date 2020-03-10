Everything You Need To Know About Call Of Duty’s Free To Play Warzone

A new Call of Duty game is coming to PS4, PC and Xbox. CoD Warzone is a free to play game launching later today. It will be available at 5 pm CAT for people who own CoD Modern Warfare and 9 pm for the rest of us.

Welcome to Warzone – a massive new combat experience where up to 150 players take the role of a veteran Tier 1 Operator and drop in to the dense and sprawling world of Verdansk. Warzone is a game-changer packed with non-stop and endless action that’s free-to-play and free-for-everyone!

The premise of the game is similar to other battle royale experience. A number of players (150 in this case) drop onto a map and look for weapons, armour just like in Fortnite and Apex Legends. CoD Warzone is different from Apex and Fortnite and we will touch on that in a bit.

Game modes

At launch there will be two game-modes available, Battle Royale and Plunder;

In Battle Royale, fight to be the last squad standing while escaping the deadly gas in the swiftly closing circle with up to 150 players.

In Plunder, the race is on to collect the most in-match Cash by looting across the map, taking down enemies to steal their Cash, and completing in-match Contracts.

Unlike Apex and Fortnite there is a cash mechanic in this game where players will be able to loot cash in loot crates and on other players they’ve eliminated. The cash can be used to buy killstreaks (special abilities).

Vehicles

Players will have 5 vehicle classes to traverse the map;

ATV – two-seater, provides minimal protection, good at offroading, fast.

Tactical Rover – four-seater, provides minimal protection, solidly fast, solid at off-roading.

SUV – four-seater, provides good protection, medium speed, not ideal for off-roading.

Cargo Truck – holds the squad plus equipment, excellent protection, not for off-roading, slowest.

Helicopter – four-seater, decent coverage, flies.

Unique mechanics

So what does this offer that isn’t offered by existing Battle Royale experiences? Well, apart from the cash mechanics, there is the Gulag – a prison you’re thrown into after your first elimination. You’ll enter the Gulag and face-off against a single opponent in a 1v1 to earn the ultimate reward – a second chance to rejoin your teammates on the battlefield.

There are also contracts described as ” objective oriented tasks players can find and activate across Verdansk. A squad can activate one Contract at a time and completing it rewards you in-match Cash and other loot items.” There will be different types of contract, some forcing you to hunt for objects around the map, whilst some have you facing up with other squads for rewards.

Crossplay

Like Fortnite and unlike Apex, Warzone will support crossplay from launch meaning players will be able to play with their friends even if they are using different hardware.

The download

The detail that will scare off a number of African players is the download size:

For Modern Warfare owners who are current and have the most recent title updates, the download will be a 18-22GB. Warzone is a 83-101GB download for new, free-to-play users.

Yuhp, you read that right. 83-101 GB for new players who didn’t have CoD Modern Warfare installed on their system. That’s a huge download that might be a problem for the following reasons;

Your internet is too slow and will take days to complete the download Uncapped data is too expensive where you stay so you won’t even be able to download as the game requires too much data You might not have storage on your PC/PS4/Xbox

So that's that on the new Call of Duty releasing later on today. Will you be getting your hands on this one or it's pass? Share your thoughts in the comments section and also your gamer ID for platforms like PSN, Xbox Live and Steam.

