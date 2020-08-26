F1 name final races of 2020 season



FORMULA 1 has named the races that will conclude the 2020 season.

Four Grands Prix in three countries – Turkey, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi – will bring the calendar to a total of 17 races, the lowest number since 2009.

The Turkish Grand Prix on 15 November marks a return for the Istanbul Park track for the first time in nine years.

Bahrain will host two races, on 29 November and 6 December, before the season concludes at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina track on 13 December.

F1 had been working on plans to hold races in China and Vietnam in November but those hopes have now been dashed.

The Chinese Grand Prix has been officially cancelled and while there is no official word on the Vietnamese race, that will not happen either.

Officials in Vietnam needed more time to formalise arrangements internally, but an official cancellation is expected soon.

An F1 spokesman said: “We are working closely with our partner in Vietnam and will provide an update on this shortly.”

F1 said it was working on having “a limited number of fans” at some of the races, without providing details. – bbc.com