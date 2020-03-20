F1 teams aim for coronavirus ventilator plan ‘in next few days’

Formula 1 teams are aiming to work out a plan to increase the supply of medical equipment to fight coronavirus within a few days.

F1 and the teams are working with the UK government and health authorities to produce more ventilators, which are needed in intensive care units.

F1 teams have engineering capabilities that could speed up the production of the units, which are in short supply.

The aerospace and automotive sectors are also engaged in the discussions.

Ventilators are devices used to help supply more air to patients with breathing difficulties, one of the effects of severe coronavirus symptoms.

F1 said it was hoped there would be “a tangible outcome in the next few days”.