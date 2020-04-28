Facebook Expands Coronavirus Info Center To More Countries In Africa Including Zim
Facebook is expanding its Coronavirus Information Center to 24 more countries in Africa -including Zimbabwe- as part of its ongoing commitment to empowering people around the world with timely and accurate news from trusted health authorities.
The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Center is featured at the top of News Feed and provides a central place for people to keep informed about the Coronavirus.
It includes real-time updates from national official sources, regional and global organizations such as the Africa Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization as well as helpful resources – articles, videos and posts – and tips about social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Facebook is supporting the public health community’s work across the world to keep all communities informed during the coronavirus pandemic. We are happy to provide nearly every country in Sub-Saharan Africa with its own Information Center so people across the continent have a central place to find authoritative information around COVID-19.
Kojo Boakye – Facebook’s Director of Public Policy, Africa,
The other countries where Facebook is adding the Info Centre to users timelines are;
- Botswana
- Burundi
- Central African Republic
- Comoros
- Congo
- Djibouti
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Eswatini
- Gambia
- Guinea-Bissau
- Lesotho
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Rwanda
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Sierra Leone
- South Sudan
- Tanzania
- Uganda
- Zambia
