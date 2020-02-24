FBC Adds Annual Fee To Prepaid Cards

FBC clients making use of the Visa/Mastercard prepaid card service received communication from the bank this morning that they’ll now have to part with $15 and $20 respectively depending on whether they use the ordinary or business cards.

Please note FBC Prepaid cards will now have the following annual fees applicable to them, $20 for Business and $15 for Ordinary cards effective February 2020. FBC communicaion via SMS

The prepaid cards are used by customers looking to transact online or outside the country and before the recent update prepaid cardholders didn’t pay annual fees – only paying a flat US$2.5 per transaction charge.

