FBC Holdings has demonstrated its commitment towards containing the spread of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe. The Group proudly donated 10 000 Coronavirus test kits in the interest of public health.

The donation was presented to the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa and representatives from the Ministry of Health and Child Care recently.

5 000 test kits were allocated to the Office of President and Cabinet;

3000 to PSMI;

2000 were equitably distributed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and Mpilo Hospital.

We believe the best way to defeat this pandemic is by first

understanding the extent of the problem and that can only be done through testing of our people. As FBC, we accordingly imported 10 000 Diagnostic test kits which we are proud to donate. It is our belief that the kits will assist on detection of people exposed to the virus, leading to the implementation of the necessary health measures to contain transmission of the same. As a responsible corporate citizen, our primary concern remains the health of the nation. As such, we are here to affirm our commitment towards preventing the spread of Covid-19 in our country. We have seen it fit to play a small part in responding to the national disaster. Our appreciation goes to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, all front-line health caregivers and everyone who is playing a key role in the fight to stop the spread of Covid-19. Herbert Nkala – FBC Group Chairman

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





Number to recharge:

Airtime amount:

Eco Cash number:



{{error_message}}



{{error_message}}

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post FBC Donates 10 000 Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kits appeared first on Techzim.