Fernando Alonso relishes F1 return

FERNANDO Alonso has described his first outing in a Formula One car for Renault since leaving the sport two years ago as a new beginning. The double world champion will return to F1 next season with the French marque and successfully tested their 2020 car for the first time at Barcelona on Tuesday.

Alonso stepped back from the sport at the end of 2018 after three difficult years in an underperforming McLaren. He won both his titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and will join the team, to be rebranded as Alpine (Renault’s sports-car brand), next season. The Spaniard will replace Daniel Ricciardo, who is moving to McLaren, and will partner Esteban Ocon.

Alonso had stated he would only return to F1 in a competitive car and has his sights set on the major regulation changes in 2022, when there is expectation Renault will be able to challenge Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari. He was clearly invigorated by making the first step towards driving competitively again. “It’s going to be an amazing feeling, after two years not driving an F1,” he said before the test. “I’m really looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be like a new beginning.” – theguardian.com