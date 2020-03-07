Ferrari engine row: FIA backed over handling of case

Motorsport’s legislative body has backed Formula 1 officials’ handling of the Ferrari engine controversy.

The FIA world council “expressed unanimous support” for the way FIA president Jean Todt and the technical department have managed the case.

The FIA has been strongly criticised by seven of the 10 F1 teams for making a confidential settlement with Ferrari.

The body has admitted suspicions Ferrari’s engine was not always legal in 2019 but was unable to prove it.

The World Council also said that it “strongly opposed any comments that undermine the reputation and image of the FIA and the F1 World Championship”.

This could be seen as a response to the seven teams’ writing to the FIA to demand answers to a series of questions on the Ferrari situation.

The seven teams – Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Renault, Racing Point, Alfa Romeo, Alpha Tauri and Williams – have set a deadline of the middle of next week for the FIA to address their concerns.

The World Council has responsibility for all aspects of international motorsport and decides on regulations, among other things.

It consists of 28 people, including FIA president Todt and F1 boss Chase Carey. Ferrari are the only team F1 team with a seat on the Council. – bbc.com