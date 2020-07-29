Ferrari won’t be competitive until 2022

FERRARI chairman John Elkann says the team cannot expect to be competitive in Formula 1 before 2022.

Elkaan has also expressed his “total trust” in team principal Mattia Binotto after Ferrari’s difficult start to the new season.

“Today we are laying the foundations for being competitive and returning to winning when the rules change in 2022. I am convinced of it,” Elkann said.

“Binotto has the characteristics and skills to start a new winning cycle.” Elkann, speaking to Italy’s Gazzetta Dello Sport in a rare interview, pointed out that Binotto was part of Ferrari when the team dominated F1 in the early 2000s with Michael Schumacher, team boss Jean Todt and technical director Ross Brawn.

Elkann said: “A long path awaits us. When Todt started that historic cycle (of five consecutive titles) in 2000, we came from a fast that lasted for more than 20 years, from 1979.

“It took time, from when he arrived in 1993 to when he brought Ferrari back to victory. The important thing, then, is to work on and off the track, bringing cohesion and stability, building the Ferrari we want step by step.” – bbc.com