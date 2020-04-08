If you’ve closely followed my articles about gaming, you’ll know that I have a PlayStation 4 and that overall I’m pretty fond of the PlayStation series of consoles. Sony Interactive Entertainment’s announcement of the DualSense controller (yes DualShock is no more) hours ago is obviously exciting news for me and I must say the redesign is pretty interesting.



In terms of features, Sony is highlighting the following;

Haptic feedback – adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, “such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud”;

Adaptive triggers – so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, “like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow”;

a new “Create” button feature – for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world, or just to enjoy for themselves;

DualSense also adds a built-in microphone array – enable players to easily chat with friends without a headset.

For me, the biggest new feature is the built-in microphone which will mean casual players no longer need to invest in a headset when playing online with their friends.

Traditionally, Sony controllers have had a single-colour design (if we don’t consider special edition controllers) but the DualSense controller will have a two-tone design and the light-bar has been moved to the front of the controller from the back,

Sony is yet to reveal how much the controller will cost, and more importantly, the design and price of the PS5 is also yet to get revealed. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge:

Airtime amount:

EcoCash number:



{{error_message}}



{{error_message}}

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post First Look At The PlayStation 5 Controller – DualSense appeared first on Techzim.