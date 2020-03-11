Floyd Mayweather visit red light district

FLOYD Mayweather has continued his tour across Europe with a visit to Amsterdam’s Red Light District.

The 43-year-old also dropped by the German city of Cologne and indulged in a famous “zombie lobster” dinner. While talk of a return to the ring or even a stint in MMA continues to brew around Mayweather, he has turned his hand to travelling.

A nine-date tour across the British Isles and Belgium came to an end on Sunday and he stuck around to see some sights.

Posting on Instagram, the American first headed to Germany and visited the famous Cologne Cathedral.

Inevitably, a spot of partying was in order as a mega cake and several sparkler-bearing Moet champagne bottles were brought out into the club. Mayweather then made the short hop to the Netherlands and visited Amsterdam’s most famous district.

He posed outside windows featuring scantily-clad ladies, writing on Instagram: “Amsterdam the only place that a red light mean GO.” – thesun.co.uk