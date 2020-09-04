Formula 1, or is it Formula Boredom?

I HAVE deliberately left a little room this week to pontificate on a subject that has many followers in a state of despair, namely Formula 1 which uses V6 1.6 litre engines that bear no resemblance to any power unit employed in road cars.

Hopefully, if you’re reading a motoring column, you will at least have some interest in what was once the pinnacle of man’s love of speed and wheel-to-wheel competition. Sadly, a number of factors have intervened to make F1 a procession largely devoid of excitement unless external factors such as rain add a little spice.

While it is hardly the fault of Mercedes-Benz that they have produced a series of F1 cars in the turbo-hybrid era that have proved invincible, it is still undeniable that money is a major factor in their success. Estimates of the number of employees involved in producing two cars to race on a weekend vary between 600 and 980. And the governing body of F1 goes on about reducing costs!

The success enjoyed by this team is unprecedented in the history of the sport with the teams and drivers’ championship being (easily) annexed every year since 2014.

As a result, fans have become bored and before the virus struck, empty trackside stands and alarmingly reduced TV viewership figures were testimony to the sport’s diminishing allure. Purely as an aside, I feel compelled to mention that in normal times, a three-day ticket to the posh Paddock Club enclosure costs in the region of £3 800! Elitism in the F1 paddock is (was) alive and well.

To get closer to the point though, allow me to pontificate on where the primary issues lie. Firstly, the current turbo-hybrid regulations have been around for too long and planned changes have been delayed by the virus. The point is – change is unsettling and can do much to mix up grid positions.

Predictability is entrenched in the rules. For example, the organisers dictate which tyres will be used on a given weekend. Sometimes, the composition of those tyres is not suitable for the conditions and the fact that all teams must use at least two of the compounds in the selection tells you that both can’t be optimum.

What is the point of this regulation which often causes competitors to pussy-foot around in race conditions at up to EIGHT seconds a lap slower than qualifying times? In Schumacher’s day, it was not unusual for race times to be faster than qualifying times. So, don’t believe the starry-eyed Brit commentators when they go on about drivers “on the limit.”

Equally, why must the top ten qualifiers be forced to use the same tyres in the race that they set their fastest second session qualifying time on? From positions 11 downwards, this restriction does not apply. Invariably, the top ten cars are all on the same compound, so predictability returns again.

It would be much more interesting if teams had free choice of rubber. And further, refuelling should be brought back with teams forced to start the race on the same fuel load they set their grid positions on. This would mix the grids up as slower teams chanced qualifying on low fuel loads. At present, pole position almost guarantees a podium position and gives front-running drivers the advantage of blue flag conditions under which drivers lower down the order must give way when approached from behind. When last did you see Hamilton have to fight his way past another car?

Finally, the DRS or Drag Reduction System is a bad joke. In order to increase the number of overtakes, a car following within one second of another can, at designated points, artificially reduce the drag level to gain speed and facilitate overtaking. This means that it can sometimes be an advantage to be behind at certain points on a track – plain silly.

This artificial aid was introduced because the aero disturbances generated by all the wings and tunnels on a modern F1 car make it difficult to follow closely. So, it stands to reason that far more emphasis should be given to mechanical grip – grip derived from suspension design and from tyres – than to aerodynamic tweaks.