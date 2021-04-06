Close Sidebar
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette

Sport French Open could be postponed because of increasing coronavirus cases
Sport
April 6, 2021

French Open could be postponed because of increasing coronavirus cases

The French Open could be postponed because of a surge in coronavirus cases in France, the country’s sports minister Roxana Maracineanu says.

France entered a third nationwide lockdown on Saturday, which president Emmanuel Macron said he expected to end in mid-May.

In 2020, it was postponed to the autumn because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are in discussion with [the French Tennis Federation] to see if we should change the date to coincide with a possible resumption of all sports and major events,” Maracineanu told France Info radio.

“Today, although high-level sport has been preserved, we try to limit the risks of clusters, of spreading the virus within professional sports.”

France is battling a peak of about 5,000 Covid patients in intensive care units. On Friday, the country recorded 46,677 new cases and 304 deaths. – bbc.com