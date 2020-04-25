Fresh In A Box Partners With Battle Of The Chefs’ Joseph Bunga To Deliver Pizza At Your Doorstep

Fresh In A Box has set their sights on a new target – fast food. Yesterday, Fresh In A Box & Joseph Bunga know for his local hit reality TV show Battle of The Chefs – launched Joey’s Pizza and managed to deliver to 130 homes – no small feat! Today was a testament of Zimbabweans collaborating. We launched a new pizza franchise as @FreshInABox & @josephbunga (#BattleoftheChefs & #EatOutZw), delivered to all 130 homes using tech by #FreshIdeas, deliveries by @munchzimbabwe and #FreshLogistics led by @Itskarizma pic.twitter.com/aLDfsi8DP9 — Kuda Musasiwa (@begottensun) April 24, 2020 Joey’s Pizza website

The website itself looks and works pretty similarly to the Fresh In A Box site but if it ain’t broke there really is no need to fix it. Whilst I didn’t order a Pizza, a colleague did and their ordering experience right down to the delivery was smooth.

The only hiccup I’ve seen is a bug when checking out on certain desktop browsers.It works well enough on Google Chrome but for some reason it didn’t work on Opera browser. Could be an isolated bug but it is worth noting.

At launch, Joey’s Pizza will be delivering to 53 suburbs/areas within Harare and Musasiwa explained that the service will only be available in other areas when they have kitchens in close enough proximity to ensure the pizza arrives in those areas whilst still hot.

We learnt a lot once we went live. We screwed up a few orders and we are sorry. We will make sure all pizzas that got delivered broken/messed orders will be corrected. We appreciate everyone who took the leap of faith. we will be the best Pizza brand in Zim! #savethistweet Kuda Musasiwa on Twitter

It seems Pizza Inn might already be reacting to their new competition with the Innscor-owned service provider announcing Terrific Thursday; Hey Pizza lovers! We have another terrific deal for you to add to your week. Terrific Thursdays is here! Same concept! Different Day! Buy your Hawaiian, Chicken Mushroom, Peri Peri Chicken pizza & get one extra at a discount. All your faves up for grabs!. #TerrificThursdays pic.twitter.com/MNcVr4YgyI — Pizza Inn Zimbabwe (@PizzaInnZim) April 23, 2020 Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





