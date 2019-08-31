Close Sidebar
August 31, 2019

Gatwick ‘drugs bust’ turns out to be cake ingredients

A “drugs bust” at Gatwick Airport turned out to be a suitcase full of cake ingredients for a vegan bakery.

Police found 25 bags of powder which turned out to be ingredients for a cake. Pic: BTP Sussex

Workers at pizza restaurant Purezza were transporting the ingredients in a suitcase, when one of them was stopped by British Transport Police.

The case contained several blue bags full of white powder – which looked suspiciously like a haul of drugs.

The powder was tested by police, alongside Home Office officials, who then confirmed it was not an illegal substance – just ingredients for a vegan cake.

British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Gatwick Airport station at 1.34pm on 28 August after a suitcase was found containing 25 bags of powder.

“Following a number of inquiries and tests, it was determined these bags of powder were cake ingredients for a vegan bakery.

“They were soon reunited with the owner, who has promised officers and staff a slice of cake in return!”

The police force also tweeted: “Please label your foods and bring samples of cakes next time you visit.”

The restaurant, which has stores in Brighton and in Camden in north London, responded: “Thanks for going easy on us guys! A slab of cake all round is in order when you’re next in Brighton”.