George Foreman begs Mike Tyson 

GEORGE Foreman has begged Mike Tyson to call off his boxing comeback, saying “no more is needed” from the big-hitting heavyweight legend.

Iron Mike, 53, recently revealed he is training for a stunning return to boxing amid plans to compete in four-round exhibition fights for charity.

But Foreman, who the oldest world heavyweight champion ever at 45 in 1994 when he beat Michael Moorer, has pleaded with Tyson to keep the gloves off.

Foreman, 71, told World Boxing News: “Tyson has done enough great things for boxing. No more is needed.

“He is in the Hall of Fame and was a mighty puncher.”

Tyson last stepped inside the ring in June 2005 – where he was stopped by Kevin McBride – but recently admitted he might make a return 15 years on. thesun.co.uk