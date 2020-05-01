Guy Uses Machine Learning To Help Him Count How Many Times Noku From Wadiwa Wepa Moyo Says “Hesi”

Stumbling upon this pointless but intriguing video made my day yesterday. Usually when we talk about machine learning and programming – it’s rarely this light-hearted.

A student from HIT – Tatenda Mushaya made use of Machine Learning techniques to attempt to figure out how many times Noku from Wadiwa Wepa Moyo says “Hesi”.

If you’ve watched the show, you’ll know why the “Hesi” has become equally iconic and infamous resulting in some of funniest social media reactions; When Noku says “Hesi” #Wadiwawepamoyo pic.twitter.com/Kiikeb2825 — Sandy Muleya (@MuleyasandyA) April 24, 2020 These folks at #WadiwaWepaMoyo should jump on this and creat HESI tees inspired by Noku they would sell fast — Taku Splits (@SplitsLoui) April 25, 2020 Lol each time someone types “hesi” all I can hear is Noku saying hesi 😂💀 — Hazel (@muvahaze) April 21, 2020

Social media reactions aside, Tatenda followed the steps below;

Collect images from the internet which can be done using code. Resize the images Detect faces use script Crop the detected face Pick only Noku’s face Make Noku encodings Detect Noku’s face. find the `Hie` subtitle

You can see the script he created to do this on Github

In the video above, Tatenda explained that the process was complicated because the script was trying to read text on varying backgrounds and as a result he could only pick up 4 Hesi’s.

